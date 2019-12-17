Kristaps Porzingis Made Back-to-Back Threes From the Parking Lot By Kyle Koster | Dec 16 2019 Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis is no longer carrying around the weight of being tabbed as the best thing since sliced bread. He's currently serving as Luka Doncic's assistant, averaging 16.8 points and a career-high 8.9 rebounds. With Doncic sidelined with an injury, Porzingis had the stage all to himself tonight against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

And, oh boy, did he ever make the best of it. Here he is raining in three-pointers from freaking Kenosha and Stevens Point. The back-to-back triples could stretch halfway to the moon if you laid them all together in a line. Or maybe not.

Anyway, they were deep.

Of course, it's all a matter of scale. Not a scientist or Kirk Goldsberry, but these are like free throws for a person of such impressive size. Right? That's how it works I assume but won't check up on.