Kristaps Porzingis Ejected After Two Questionable Technical Fouls Against the Clippers
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 17 2020
Kristaps Porzingis was ejected during the third quarter of Game 1 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis was tossed when he stepped in to have words with Marcus Morris after he got into it with Luka Doncic. Morris shoved Porzingis and officials handed out a double-technical foul.
As Dirk Nowitzki pointed out, it was a soft technical and compounding things was the fact that Porzingis had received another unwarranted tech in the first half after he was called for a foul on a clean block.
When Porzingis was ejected, the Mavs had a five point lead. If they go on to lose Game 1, this should be a very big deal.