Tony Kornheiser Predicts NASCAR Will Ban Confederate Flag
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 09 2020
On Tuesday's Pardon the Interruption, Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon addressed the movement to ban the Confederate flag from NASCAR events. Wilbon discussed what that flag means to him, while Kornheiser went so far as to predict the flag will be banned.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace -- who is the only black driver in the organization's top series -- has openly called for the Confederate flag to be banned at all NASCAR events. Kornheiser believes the push to ban the flag will succeed:
Wilbon makes interesting points here as well. NASCAR has an overwhelmingly southern fan base, which could make a stance against the Confederate flag unpopular. It would take a strong stand by the entire organization to make any ban stick.
Kornheiser countered that this is one of the rare moments in history that make change possible. He may be right. If a number of drivers come forward and support the ban, it could succeed.