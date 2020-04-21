Korey Foreman, the Nation's Top Football Recruit, Decommits From Clemson
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 21 2020
Korey Foreman has backed off his commitment to Clemson. The top player in the 2021 football recruiting class has officially opened things back up. Foreman is a dominant defensive end from Centennial School in Corona, California, and his de-commitment will set off a race to land his eventual pledge.
Foreman committed in January and even got a tattoo of a Tiger on his left arm. But Clemson forbids commits from talking to other schools or taking visits, and that apparently rubbed Foreman and his family the wrong way. He wants to explore his options before making such a big decision.
Clemson will likely still push for an eventual re-commitment, but the Tigers will have a ton of competition. USC has never stopped pursuing Foreman, while LSU, Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon are all likely to make strong pushes. USC has the inside track at the moment, as Foreman is close with current USC defensive end Drake Jackson, whose father is the defensive line coach at Corona. While the Trojans are in a good spot and they have a ton of recruiting momentum right now, there is a long way to go in this battle.
At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Foreman has great size for his position. His highlights show a ton of power, speed and outstanding instincts. The kid is relentless at shedding blocks and chasing down whoever has the ball.
Foreman already looks like a plug-and-play stud at the college level. And he hasn't even played his senior year of high school ball.