Korean Baseball Player Steals Home, Trips Swinging Batter With Two Outs and Full Count
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
This comes from a Korean Baseball Championship game between the NC Dinos and LG Twins. Down a run 9th inning with the bases loaded, two outs and a full count, an LG player tries to steal home. While the batter is swinging. And he trips the batter as he is trying to leave the box after hitting the ball. Did I mention the situation and count?
