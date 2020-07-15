Kiwoom Heroes Are Changing the Home Run Celebration Game
By Kyle Koster | Jul 15 2020
The Kiwoom Heroes took it to the NC Dinos today in a matchup between the top two teams in the KBO. Jeon Byung-woo blasted a three-run homer and was richly rewarded by his manager upon entering the dugout with a toy gun. A cool manager! In baseball! Only had to travel halfway across the world to find him.
Dan Kurtz, OG KBO authority, is 100 percent correct here. But he doesn't go far enough. If Major League Baseball is going to conduct a season totally different from all previous, why not also change how dingers are celebrated over here as well?
That might bring some new fans into the fold to replace those who left during the prolonged and ugly labor dispute.
Hey, nothing feels too desperate at this point.