Korean Baseball Championship Odds
By Kyle Koster | May 05 2020
Let's say, hypothetically, you were an alpha who lived for the action. Times would be tough right now with the unprecedented dearth of things to wager on. Hypothetically, the American broadcasts of action from the KBO would come as a great delight to such a person who now has something to put some skin on the line for.
Here, without any further masking of my own gambling problem, are the league championship futures.
Kiwoom Heroes 3/1
Doosan Bears 15/4
SK Wyverns 9/2
NC Dinos 6/1
LG Twins 15/2
KIA Tigers 10/1
Samsung Lions 12/1
Lotte Giants 20/1
KT Wiz 22/1
Hanwha Eagles 25/1
At first blush, there's pretty good value on the Doosan Bears. Same too for NC Dinos. Twenty-two to one, though, is just devastating news for new KT Wiz enthusiasts like myself. It's going to have to be a Cinderella run to the title if it's to happen.
On the other hand, a 22-1 payout could really help me out of any number of cascading jams the current state of the world has launched in this direction. No guts, no glory.