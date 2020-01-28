Kobe King Reportedly Frustrated With Badgers' Direction, Misses Iowa Game
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 27 2020
The Wisconsin Badgers are tipping off in Iowa City right now without Kobe King, their second leading scorer. The prevailing line on the broadcast is that he is missing the game for "personal issues".
However, the personal issues do not necessarily portend well to his returning to the program. According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, "King did not travel from Madison and, according to a source, is frustrated with the direction of the team this season."
King is averaging 10 points per game this season, and was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Tyler Wahl.
Time will tell if this is a situation that is salvageable or not, but as a Badger alum I'm hoping it can somehow be reconciled.