Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash
By Kyle Koster | Jan 26 2020
Kobe Bryant is among the five dead in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, TMZ first reported. ABC News, ESPN and Variety have now confirmed that Byrant is one of the fatalities. He was 41.
One of the greatest basketball players to ever take the court, Bryant won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Just last night, LeBron James passed him for third on the all-time scoring list and gave voice to what the legend meant to the game.
The loss of Bryant is stunning and gutting.