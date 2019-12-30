Kobe Bryant is Courtside to Watch Luka Doncic Face the Lakers at Staples Center By Ryan Phillips | Dec 30 2019 Kobe Bryant and his daughter attend the Lakers, Mavericks game at Staples Center

Kobe Bryant and his daughter are courtside to watch Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center Sunday night.

Kobe Bryant at Lakers game with his daughter — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 30, 2019

Spotted: Mamba & Mambacita ?? pic.twitter.com/bmlQAfvOzT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

Before the game Bryant was talking to numerous folks on the sidelines, including giving some love to Lakers star Anthony Davis:

And showed some love to LeBron James:

Kobe also had a talk with Rich Paul before the game started. It appeared the two were enjoying the conversation:

Kobe Bryant talking to Rich Paul court side at the #Lakers vs. #Mavericks game pic.twitter.com/kMx2hVAAXM — Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) December 30, 2019

Bryant's appearances at Staples Center for games have been infrequent since he retired. It always feels like an occasion when he does show up. Luka Doncic and LeBron James facing off on a basketball court feels like a big enough occasion to get the Black Mamba in attendance.