Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis Checked For Spin-Altering Substances in MLB Debut

Mickey Jannis, a 33-year-old rookie, threw 62 knuckleballs in his MLB debut last night.



Why it matters: They were the first knuckleballs thrown by a big league pitcher since July 13, 2019, a span of ~1 million pitches.



