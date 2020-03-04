New York Tabloids All 'Do The Right Thing' With Similar Backpage Spike Lee Puns
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 04 2020
The New York Knicks are back in the news. Have you seen this? Have you heard about this? The Knicks upset superfan Spike Lee and set off one of the most absurd millionaire said - billionaire said confrontations of all-time. Lee offered to be arrested. The Knicks called it a misunderstanding. Lee said James Dolan was out to get him. The Knicks said the two shook hands and made up. Lee gave up his tickets and said the handshake was a set-up. And it all resulted in three New York City print publications making "Do the Right Thing" puns on their backpages.
The New York Daily News and New York Post both went with "DO THE FIGHT THING." Extra points to the Post for finally giving us, "Gategate," which has to make you wonder where we even go from here.
Newsday went with "DO THE WRONG THING," which isn't as smooth, but is a much better description of the way the Knicks do things.