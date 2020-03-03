The Brooklyn Nets Are Moving to Steal Spike Lee's Fandom
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 03 2020
The Brooklyn Nets are going all-in. With feud between New York Knicks owner James Dolan and Spike Lee still brewing (read about it here), the Nets have moved quickly in an attempt to sway Spike to their side.
The team's official social media account tweeted the following Tuesday afternoon:
And apparently, the Nets reached out behind the scenes as well:
I mean look, while he was born in Atlanta, Lee was raised in Brooklyn and went to John Dewey High School in Gravesend. He's Brooklyn to the bone. This isn't a terrible move from the Nets.
While Spike will always be identified as a Knicks fan from his years of support, Nets owner Joe Tsai making overtures would be hilarious and yet another blow to Dolan and his franchise.