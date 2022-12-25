Shake Milton Hits Least Graceful Buzzer Beater of All Time During Christmas Day Game
The New York Knicks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day this year. While Christmas games at MSG are always memorable for a variety of reasons. But Shake Milton really made his mark by hitting one of the least graceful halftime buzzer beaters I have ever seen to cut the Knicks' lead to three after a chaotic sequence.
Now, admittedly, halftime heaves are rarely graceful. But Milton flailed before the shot presumably in an attempt to draw a foul. He was unsuccessful in that endeavor but still hit the shot.
The bank is open on Christmas!