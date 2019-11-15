Knicks Fans Welcome Kristaps Porzingis Back to New York With a Hearty Round of Boos By Ryan Phillips | Nov 14 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis returned to Madison Square Garden Thursday night for the first time since he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks last season. True to form, New York Knicks fans welcomed him back with a hearty round of boos.

Enjoy:

Knicks fans welcome Porzingis back with a hearty round of boos pic.twitter.com/ZKQZbzAVhU — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 15, 2019

That'll show him!

Porzingis seems to be thriving now that he's left New York behind. He sat out all of last season with the Knicks, so his numbers still haven't reached their peak from the 2017-18 season, but his partnership with Luka Doncic looks to be a winner for the Mavericks. The 7-foot-3 forward is averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game. That's not bad for missing an entire season.