Knicks Fans Welcome Kristaps Porzingis Back to New York With a Hearty Round of Boos

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 14 2019

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 11: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 11, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis returned to Madison Square Garden Thursday night for the first time since he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks last season. True to form, New York Knicks fans welcomed him back with a hearty round of boos.

Enjoy:

That'll show him!

Porzingis seems to be thriving now that he's left New York behind. He sat out all of last season with the Knicks, so his numbers still haven't reached their peak from the 2017-18 season, but his partnership with Luka Doncic looks to be a winner for the Mavericks. The 7-foot-3 forward is averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game. That's not bad for missing an entire season.