Knicks Fans Chant 'Sell the Team' in Plea For James Dolan's Ownership to End
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 30 2020
New York Knicks fans are fed up. In fact, they've been fed up for years. Now it's just boiling over. Wednesday night 10,000 of them joined together, serenading owner James Dolan with a chant of, "sell the team!"
Check this out:
The Knicks got blasted 127-106 at home Thursday night. The dropped to 13-36 on the season and truly have nothing to look forward to. Rookie RJ Barrett was supposed to be the bright spot the team built around this year, but he's been shaky for much of his rookie year.
Once a free agent destination and one of the NBA's glamour franchise, Dolan's ownership has made the Knicks a black hole players avoid.
Coming off a 17-65 season, the Knicks don't look much better this year. They're going nowhere and could use some new vision at the top of the franchise.