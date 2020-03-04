The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Max Kellerman: Adam Silver Should Look For Reason to Take Knicks Away From Jim Dolan

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 04 2020

Max Kellerman on James Dolan
Max Kellerman on James Dolan

Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith continued to discuss the situation with Spike Lee and James Dolan on today's episode of First Take. For Kellerman, the Dolan-led Knicks reached the point of no return a long time ago, and he has been refusing to go to Madison Square Garden to watch them until Dolan is no longer the owner of the team.

Starting around the 4:45-mark, Kellerman launched into a speech that essentially said the Knicks are bad for the whole NBA being as dismal as they are as a crown jewel franchise in the nation's biggest market, that Dolan is a bad apple, and that NBA commissioner Adam Silver should be looking for reasons to get rid of him:

Kellerman brought up the Donald Sterling situation, and did make sure to emphasize that Dolan is not nearly as bad as Sterling, but said the Knicks are a "laughingstock" and that Dolan is bad for the NBA.