Knicks Fans Break Out 'Fire Dolan' Chant During Blowout Loss

By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 28: New York Knicks owner James Dolan reacts to Kevin Knox #20 of the Knicks falling at his feet as he watches an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors from his front row seat on March 28, 2019 at Madison Square Garden Center in New York City. Raptors won 117-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are bad and the team's fans are not happy with owner James Dolan as a result. As the Knicks were getting smacked around by the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, the crowd was booing and started a "fire Dolan" chant.

We are looking for video of the chants but have so far not turned up anything. That said, numerous fans were tweeting about it.

The Knicks are 2-8 to start the year after losing to the Cavs 108-87 Sunday night. The franchise missed on all its big free agent targets over the summer and failed to get the lottery luck it needed in the 2019 NBA Draft. Even the excitement around No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett has been muted.

So, yeah, things are going great in New York right now.