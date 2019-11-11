Knicks Fans Break Out 'Fire Dolan' Chant During Blowout Loss By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019 Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are bad and the team's fans are not happy with owner James Dolan as a result. As the Knicks were getting smacked around by the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, the crowd was booing and started a "fire Dolan" chant.

We are looking for video of the chants but have so far not turned up anything. That said, numerous fans were tweeting about it.

A “Fire Dolan” chant has broken out at MSG with the Knicks down 18 at the half — Brian Geltzeiler (@hoopscritic) November 11, 2019

the “fire dolan” chants are starting pic.twitter.com/3ZsnVJBv92 — jon (@divineloss) November 11, 2019

There’s a chant of “fire Dolan” inside the garden right now — Clifford (@HEHATECLIFF) November 11, 2019

Madison Square Garden security kicking out the “fan” who started the #firedolan chant pic.twitter.com/agV1iEyAL7 — Clifford (@HEHATECLIFF) November 11, 2019

The one fan chanting “Fire Dolan” tonight is getting escorted out of his seat by MSG security — Verts (@_Verts) November 11, 2019

Boos are out and "Fire Dolan" chants are getting louder — Eric Lamar Booker (@EricLBeats) November 11, 2019

The Knicks are 2-8 to start the year after losing to the Cavs 108-87 Sunday night. The franchise missed on all its big free agent targets over the summer and failed to get the lottery luck it needed in the 2019 NBA Draft. Even the excitement around No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett has been muted.

So, yeah, things are going great in New York right now.