Knicks Fans Break Out 'Fire Dolan' Chant During Blowout Loss
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019
The New York Knicks are bad and the team's fans are not happy with owner James Dolan as a result. As the Knicks were getting smacked around by the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, the crowd was booing and started a "fire Dolan" chant.
We are looking for video of the chants but have so far not turned up anything. That said, numerous fans were tweeting about it.
The Knicks are 2-8 to start the year after losing to the Cavs 108-87 Sunday night. The franchise missed on all its big free agent targets over the summer and failed to get the lottery luck it needed in the 2019 NBA Draft. Even the excitement around No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett has been muted.
So, yeah, things are going great in New York right now.