It's a Good Thing If Knicks Fans Are Angry and Depressed
The first 15 minutes of Adam Schein's show are always delightful because he really empties the chamber on everything that's happened the night before organically. Meaning he doesn't reverse-engineer a contrived take as a means of reacting. He simply reacts earnestly.
It's most compelling when he approaches it from the angle of a true fan, as he has with the New York Knicks this year. A few days ago he was almost levitating while basking in the glow of a playoff victory that knotted the series at a game apiece. Pure joy emanated from the airwaves in droves.
Three Atlanta Hawks wins later and the mood has changed just a bit. Here's Schein this morning, after his beloved Knicks went out with barely a whimper and the unfortunate pleasure of watching Julius Randle fail to live up to the moment.
The bad news for long-suffering fans of the prestigious franchise is that they looked awful when it mattered most. And the East is only going to get better. The good news is that they care about it. Enough for it to inspire either anger or depression. That's not nothing! It's a sign of playing for real stakes with a team that could conceivably compete deep into summer.
Friday Was a No-Good, Very Bad Day For New York Sports Teams
Pain, anguish, and agitation are signs of life. A dead-end team with a weakening heartbeat doesn't inspire anything beyond numbness. Something to remember whenever the wound stops being as fresh.