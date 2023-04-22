Knicks Fans Chanted 'F--- Trae Young' After Beating Cavs
Trae Young had a tremendous game on Friday night to save the Atlanta Hawks from going down 3-0 to the Boston Celtics. The star point guard defended home court and put up 32 points on 12-of-22 shooting with nine assists, two blocks, and a steal. Yet he was still unable to escape the scorn of New York Knicks fans, who chanted "f--- Trae Young" after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their own series.
It's been two full seasons since the Knicks played the Hawks and fans are still taking every opportunity to take a shot at Young. The pettiness is admirable. More than a little absurd. But admirable.