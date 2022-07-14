If Knicks Get Donovan Mitchell They'll Then Land KD in a Multi-Team Trade: Robert Randolph
The New York Knicks are reportedly trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell right now. This is no secret, and there is no indication how close this is to actually happening, but Knicks fans can dream. And no Knicks fan is as optimistic as Robert Randolph right now as he tweeted that someone told him that if the Knicks do land Mitchell, they will then turn around and acquire Kevin Durant in a monster three or four team deal.
What would the Knicks have left to get KD after they sent out four first-round picks for Donovan Mitchell? Well, not much, but apparently there are one or two more teams that are happy to help the Knicks bring Durant to Manhattan.
Keep in mind, Randolph isn't just some fan. He recorded an entire theme for Friday night Knicks games. You've got to keep him in the loop.
If Randolph is somehow right, it certainly sounds like the Knicks are going in the right direction.