Watch Klay Thompson Lose His Championship Hat During a Boat Ride on the Way to the Warriors Parade
By Stephen Douglas
The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their latest NBA Championship on Monday with a parade. Klay Thompson appears to have traveled to the parade via his beloved boat which you can tour in this video.
Well, that settles the debate about who the boat driver is on the Warriors. You may also notice in that video that Captain Klay does not wear a hat while driving the boat. There's a reason for that which Klay was reminded of on his way to the parade. As he streamed his picturesque journey the wind took his official championship hat right off his head.
See, it's the ability to bounce back immediately from something going so wrong that sets him apart. There really is no one quite like Klay Thompson.