Klay Thompson Watched 'Space Jam' to Psych Self Up For 'Space Jam 2' Premier
Space Jam: A New Legacy hits HBO Max tomorrow night. They had a premier earlier this week with the cast walking the red carpet which meant that Klay Thompson was back out in public interacting with people and, as usual, it led to some incredible content. Asked who would win in a game of one-on-one between LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, Thompson picked Bugs because he's got more experience.
Why does Klay Thompson not have a television crew following him around at all times? Who would not watch Klay Thompson, who Andre Iguodala said can be the best shooter ever if he's not distracted by a dog, do literally anything?
Not to be outdone, a reporter for Extra asked Anthony Davis if his character had wings as a nod to the Pelicans.
Short of a documentary crew, we just need athletes to be asked more questions by people who are not sports media.