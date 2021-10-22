Klay Thompson Thinks Klay Thompson is One of the 75 Best Basketball Players Ever
The NBA released a list of the 75 best NBA players ever to celebrate the league's 75th anniversary. That list includes two members of the Golden State Warriors championship teams from 2017 and 2018 in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Not on the list is Klay Thompson who took to Instagram to express his dismay with his exclusion.
Look, I'm going to level with you. I'm not going to try and make my own list of the 75 best basketball players ever. It is an insane undertaking that I'm sure the NBA took fairly seriously.
Having said that, Klay Thompson has quite a resume. He's hit the 20th most three pointers in NBA history and he's done it on the 14th best three point percentage in NBA history. He is without a doubt one of the best shooters of a basketball of all-time. He's made two All-NBA teams and he's a really good defender who has made an All-Defensive team. Plus, rings. He's got three of them. And he was in a Space Jam movie. That's got to be worth something.
The good new is that Thompson is just 31. He has time to beef up his resume before he retires and make an excellent case for himself as one of the 100 best players of all time by the time the NBA releases their next list in 2046.