Klay Thompson Suffered a Lower Leg Injury And Everyone Is Freaking Out
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 18, 2020, 7:52 PM EST
Just hours before the 2020 NBA Draft, news of another sort hit the NBA wire. Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg during a workout in Southern California. Both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania both reported the news.
This does not sound good. Luckily it's not the same leg that he injured that kept him out the entire 2019-20 season. But this is still terrible news.
The Warriors had plans to make a big return to the top of the Western Conference this season as both Thompson and Stephen Curry came back to full health. Those plans may now be derailed. Golden State has the No. 2 pick in the draft, so this could change the team's plans if Thompson is going to be out a while. The 30-year old is due to make $121.7 million over the three seasons after the 2020-21 campaign.
We'll see what happens. Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it appears.