Klay Thompson Rips Jaren Jackson Jr. After Warriors Win NBA Title
After the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA title, Klay Thompson had some business to take care of. In his post-game press conference after Golden State's Game 6 triumph, Thompson took aim at Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors during the regular season, Jackson tweeted "Strength in numbers." That phrase became a calling card for the Warriors when their dynasty began under Steve Kerr's watch starting with the 2014-15 season. After Memphis topped Golden State, Jackson was mocking the Warriors a bit. Thompson wasn't happy about it.
Here's what he had to say about it:
Yeah he's clearly been holding on to that one for a while and waiting for the right time to throw it back in Jackson's face. The Warriors topped the Grizzlies 4-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals, then Jackson got lit up by Thompson after Golden State won a title. Klay certainly had the last laugh.