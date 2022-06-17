The Big Lead
Klay Thompson Rips Jaren Jackson Jr. After Warriors Win NBA Title

Ryan Phillips
Klay Thompson, 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
Klay Thompson, 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six / Elsa/GettyImages
After the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA title, Klay Thompson had some business to take care of. In his post-game press conference after Golden State's Game 6 triumph, Thompson took aim at Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors during the regular season, Jackson tweeted "Strength in numbers." That phrase became a calling card for the Warriors when their dynasty began under Steve Kerr's watch starting with the 2014-15 season. After Memphis topped Golden State, Jackson was mocking the Warriors a bit. Thompson wasn't happy about it.

Here's what he had to say about it:

Yeah he's clearly been holding on to that one for a while and waiting for the right time to throw it back in Jackson's face. The Warriors topped the Grizzlies 4-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals, then Jackson got lit up by Thompson after Golden State won a title. Klay certainly had the last laugh.

