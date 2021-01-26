Klay Thompson Makes Reverse Layup In a Walking Boot
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 26, 2021, 8:45 AM EST
Klay Thompson is still in the early stages of recovering from a torn right Achilles suffered during a pick-up game before the preseason this year. But he is still better at basketball than 99 percent of the world.
Thompson was in attendance for the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves on Monday and showed off some basic moves that provided a reminder of what he's capable of when healthy. Even in a walking booth, Thompson made a reverse layup from behind the backboard with ease after spinning the ball on his finger for a bit.
We haven't seen Thompson in uniform since the 2019 NBA Finals when he tore his left ACL. Expectations were high for him and the Warriors heading into this season before he suffered the latest unfortunate setback in his return. Thompson won't play this season, but the hope is he'll be fully healthy for the 2021-2022 season.
In the meantime, the sharpshooter will just have to remind us of his greatness with casual layups in street clothes. It's not as good as watching his quick-trigger release and endless range at full speed, but it will have to suffice for now.