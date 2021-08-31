Kirstin Cavallari Dating Chase Rice
Kristin Cavallari is dating country music star Chase Rice. TMZ is reporting the new relationship mere days after Jay Cutler went on his podcast and complained that dating is hard. While Cutler says that he's "in a different phase of my life now with kids and priorities are just changed," Cavallari still hasn't even introduced their children to Rice according to TMZ.
This just continues Chase Rice's Forrest Gump-ian existence. The soon to be 36-year old country music star played college football at North Carolina before finding work in NASCAR as a new tire carrier. He was a runner-up on Survivor and then launched a successful music career that eventually landed him a special appearance on an episode of The Bachelor where he performed for an ex-girlfriend who had earned a one-on-one date with Bachelor Peter. Now he's dating a cast member of Laguna Beach who is the ex-wife of an NFL quarterback.
Back to the TMZ report. Rice and Cavallari have been dating for about two months and things are "heading toward that territory best described as smitten with each other." We will continue to monitor the situation in case they end up reaching the territory best described as smitten.