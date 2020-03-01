Kirk Minihane Taking Leave of Absence from Barstool to Treat Mental Health
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 01 2020
Kirk Minihane announced on Twitter on Saturday that he is taking an indefinite leave of absence from Barstool Sports to focus on his mental health:
"I don’t pretend to know anything about mental illness," Barstool founder Dave Portnoy tweeted in response. " I do know we’ll obviously support Kirk in any way we can and we’ll be ready whenever he wants to resume."
At his previous job at WEEI, Minihane took a leave of absence as he was battling depression and suicidal thoughts, and the station did not allow him to return when he said he was ready. This was a major factor amidst myriad reasons that Minihane departed the station in which he and Gerry Callahan were a ratings bonanza in Boston morning drive.
Our thoughts are with Minihane as he battles these very serious issues, and we hope for a breakthrough in recovery.