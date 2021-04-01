Kirk Herbstreit's Attack on Dan Orlovsky Is a Bit Harsh
Kirk Herbstreit went after ESPN colleague Dan Orlovsky on Thursday, ripping him for a report about Justin Fields from Wednesday. It was a little unfair from Herbstreit, given what Orlovsky's job actually is.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show from Wednesday, Orlovsky let loose with some information that garnered a pretty negative reaction. He claimed some league executives have questioned Fields' work ethic and that might be why his stock was dropping. Orlovsky was careful to say that wasn't his opinion, he was just passing along information. Which is, you know, his job.
On Thursday, Orlovsky took to Twitter and said he had talked to a number of people who had worked with Fields and they all debunked the idea that he had a bad work ethic. The video is below:
Herbstreit wasn't having it. He ripped Orlovsky for even putting the report out there in the first place:
This is a bit unfair. Orlovsky's job is to pass along information he's hearing from around the NFL. He did that. Just because Herbstreit doesn't like what he reported doesn't make it reckless, absurd or embarrassing.