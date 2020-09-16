Kirk Herbstreit Doubts Dabo Swinney Would Ever Jump to the NFL
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 16 2020
Kirk Herbstreit was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday and said he doesn't think Dabo Swinney will ever try coaching at the NFL level.
The Clemson head coach's name has been connected to a few NFL openings in the past, but he's never made the jump. There's speculation that he could be a candidate to join whichever franchise gets the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and selects Trevor Lawrence. Herbstreit's sons both go to Clemson, so he knows the program well. He doesn't think Dabo will ever make the jump.
Here's what he had to say:
It's hard to argue with him. Swinney has full control over his program at Clemson and will never get that kind of power at the next level. It would be a really difficult change to stomach.