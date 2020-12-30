Kirk Herbstreit Plans to Call Clemson-Ohio State From Home Following Positive COVID Test
By Liam McKeone | Dec 30, 2020, 9:02 AM EST
Late on Tuesday evening, Kirk Herbstreit announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the longtime ESPN college football broadcaster said he is feeling good. As such, he plans to participate in all of the network's New Year's Day offerings, including College GameDay and the Clemson-Ohio State broadcast.
College GameDay has been virtually including Lee Corso all year, so adding Herbstreit's screen into the mix shouldn't be much trouble at all. The Sugar Bowl broadcast will be a bit more interesting, since Chris Fowler, Maria Taylor, and Tom Rinaldi will presumably be on-site for the game.
Regardless, the important thing is that Herbstreit comes out the other side of this healthy. So far, so good on that front.