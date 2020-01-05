Kirk Cousins Busted Out 'You Like That' During Vikings Locker Room Celebration By Ryan Phillips | Jan 05 2020 Kirk Cousins celebrates after the Vikings beat the Saints in the playoffs | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins is clearly feeling great right now. His Minnesota Vikings marched into New Orleans and knocked off the Saints in Sunday's Wild Card matchup. After a thrilling 26-20 overtime win, Cousins broke out a classic during the team's locker room celebration. Oh yes, his "You like that?" is back.

Check it out:

Oh yeah, the catchphrase has returned!

Cousins originally broke that one out back on October 25, 2015 when he was a member of the Washington Redskins. Following the largest comeback win in franchise history -- a 31-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Cousins was caught on camera doing the following:

Redskins Postgame Live followed by #RedskinsTalk on CSN?



Kirk Cousins has a message for you. https://t.co/jB2DazP5bH — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) October 25, 2015

Obviously that has followed him around ever since, so it was only a matter of time before he broke it out again. The fact that he did it after a career-defining win over the Saints makes perfect sense.