Vikings Player Caught on Hot Mic Yelling at Kirk Cousins
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 20, 2020, 3:10 PM EST
Kirk Cousins got yelled at by someone after throwing an incompletion in the red zone during the Minnesota Vikings' Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears. Cousins was flushed out of the pocket to his left and overthrew Justin Jefferson in the back of the end zone. As the ball fell to the ground, someone shouted, "F--k Kirk! Come on! Throw the ball!"
It sounded like a hot mic on the field picked up this moment, which would mean it was probably a frustrated teammate. With the Vikings trailing by 13 at the time and the team's playoff chances hanging by a thread, the frustration is understandable since Cousins has been very up and down this season. The language though... It is unlikely Kirk Cousins would appreciate that language.