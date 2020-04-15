Kirk Cousins: Playing Without Fans Would Be a Breath of Fresh Air
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 15 2020
Kirk Cousins spoke to the press on Tuesday about the possibility of the NFL playing games without fans this fall. His answer was equal parts common sense and football guy talk. Via ESPN:
Honestly, we practice every day in an empty grass area and pump in fake crowd noise for away games. But more often than not, you're used to it. OTA practices don't have a lot of pomp and circumstance to them. So honestly, to go out and just play the game would kind of be refreshing, a breath of fresh air, to just let us know that we don't have to have all the smoke and the fire. We can just play football. So as long as we're playing the game, I won't have a lot of complaints, and hopefully if it's still not returned to normal, we can find a way to make it work.- Kirk Cousins
Cousins has the right attitude. No matter how used to practicing without fans players are, getting themselves up for a game in an empty stadium is going to be weird. But they will make it work.
Some guys will probably like the even more no-nonsense environment this would create. Away games could finally be as somber as a real business trip. Still, I'm sure there will be some players who miss the pyrotechnics and the literal smoke and fire.