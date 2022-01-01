Kirby Smart Yelled at Players Trying to Give Him a Gatorade Bath at the Orange Bowl
Kirby Smart knows Georgia's job isn't finished, but man was he a killjoy Friday night during the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs hammered Michigan 34-11 to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship, but Smart wasn't in the mood to celebrate afterwards. He yelled at players who tried to give him a Gatorade bath as the clock wound down.
Smart even called timeout with 13 seconds left to ensure it didn't happen, and yelled at them. Yes, we have video:
I mean, I get what Smart is saying there, but there was no need to yell at his players. This should have all been discussed before the game, all the way down to the position coaches ensuring it didn't happen.