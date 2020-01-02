Kirby Smart Chews Out Player, Caught Dropping 'F-Bomb' During Sugar Bowl By Ryan Phillips | Jan 02 2020 Kirby Smart coaches Georgia in the Sugar Bowl | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kirby Smart was not in the best mood Wednesday night. Smart's Georgia Bulldogs were beating the Baylor Bears 26-14 at the Sugar Bowl Wednesday night and everything seemed to be going well. Then he was caught chewing out a player and dropping an "f-bomb" as the broadcast went to commercial.

It's hard to make out much of what Smart is saying, but a few very NSFW words did cut through the noise. Check it out, but you've been warned:

Kirby Smart wil be apologizing to Mrs. Smart pic.twitter.com/Cg1Ew0zAy4 — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) January 2, 2020

That's not Smart's best moment and the fact that he got caught on a microphone doesn't look great. Some people will love this while others will complain that he's berating one of his players.

Smart is a really good coach who got his team to a 12-win season with the victory over Baylor.