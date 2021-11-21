Fan Pukes on Court During Kings-Jazz
Last night's game between the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz was a fairly uneventful affair. The Jazz won by the score of 123-105. Donovan Mitchell led his team in scoring while the Kings' whole roster floundered and further put into question the security of head coach Luke Walton's job.
Oh, and there was a delay during the game. Because a fan puked on the court. No, that is not a metaphor. A courtside fan just... threw up on the floor. The video below has the action shot (beware if you are naturally queasy) and the subsequent reactions of all the players, which is easily the best part.
A tough scene in every possible definition of the word.