Kim Mulkey Spent the First Half of the National Title Game Freaking Out About the Officials
The LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes met in the NCAA Women's National Championship Game on Sunday afternoon on ABC. It was a bit of a ref show as questionable calls went against both teams as officials inserted themselves into the game. LSU may have gotten the worst of it as Angel Reese picked up her second foul of the first half on a very bad call. LSU coach Kim Mulkey was beside herself.
This carried over to the coach's interview between quarters as she shook her head and called out officials about how whether they were going to call it aggressive on both ends.
Mulkey continued into the second quarter.
The histrionics even continued when LSU did get a call against Caitlin Clark.