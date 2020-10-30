Robert Kardashian Hologram Calls Kanye West 'Most Genius Man in the Whole World'
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 29, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT
Kim Kardashian's birthday already provided the Internet with an incredible meme earlier this week when the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star tweeted about taking her closest inner circle to a private island to pretend things were normal for a brief moment. If you thought that couldn't be topped, well, you forgot about Kanye West who got his wife a hologram of her father Robert Kardashian as a birthday gift. Just watch.
Of course, Robert Kardashian died in 2003. In 2016 he was immortalized by David Schwimmer in The People Versus OJ Simpson. Now he's back as a hologram. It must have been surreal for the Kardashians to see their father in this way, but I have to just take a moment to highlight the part of this where Hologram Robert Kardashian discusses Kim's family about 1:37 into the video and says...
You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.
Simply incredible what they can do with technology these days.