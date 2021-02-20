Roundup: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Divorcing; Sasha Calle is Supergirl; Brett Gardner Returns to Yankees
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 20, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West ... NASA released new images from Mars ... Power restored to some in Texas but other problems persist ... Nine Oath Keepers indicted for conspiracy ... Strong economic data could power stocks next week ... Republicans are struggling to derail popular stimulus package ... Joe Manchin opposes Neera Tanden's nomination ... U.K. rules Uber drivers are entitled to workers' rights ... Cloris Leachman died of a stroke and COVID-19 ... Sasha Calle cast as Supergirl, will debut in "The Flash" ... A revival of "Criminal Minds" is in the works ... The Carolina Panthers cleared a ton of cap space ... Brett Gardner is back with the Yankees on a one-year deal ... The Eagles released DeSean Jackson ... J.J. Watt linked to the Bears thanks to his wife's social media activity ... Joel Embiid had a career night ...
Jamal Murray was ridiculous Friday night:
Awkwafina struggled through "Hot Ones":
The classic "Gap Girls" sketch from Saturday Night Live, with Chris Farley, Adam Sandler and David Spade:
The Foo Fighters played a badass cover of "Mississippi Queen" on the Howard Stern Show:
An extra track today, here's MXPX with "My Life Story":