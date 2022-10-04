Roundup: Kim Kardashian Fined By SEC; Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises; Ben Simmons Makes Nets Debut
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice ... There's a lot of good stuff on HBO Max right now ... The Americanization of English football will continue ... Fan dies after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium ... NFL winners and losers in Week 4 ... Hurricane Ian death toll near 100 ... Ukraine retakes key cities in the east ... Charlie Hunnam wants to play Jax Teller again ... Kim Kardashian fined $1.26 million by SEC ... Stocks jumped big time on Monday ... Will Smith's "Emancipation" gets December release date from Apple ... "House of the Dragon" viewers ticked show was too dark to see ... Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Week 5 ... Broncos lose Javonte Williams for season with torn ACL ... Billy Eichner unhappy with box office numbers for "Bros"... Ben Simmons makes Nets debut ... 49ers dominate Rams on Monday night ...
