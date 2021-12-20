Kieran Culkin Voiced the 'Sunday Night Football' Intro About Tom Brady
By Stephen Douglas
Kieran Culkin narrated the Sunday Night Football intro in Week 15. Culkin talked about the complicated relationship football fans have with Tom Brady. Sure, anyone could have done this intro, but with Culkin it definitely got a little cute as any Succession fan could imagine Culkin saying the same about Logan Roy on Succession. It was probably by design.
Yeah, it's probably not a realistic option, but it would have been nice for NBC to have the entire cast of Succession call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - New Orleans Saints game. Jeremy Strong would give viewers the most intense Al Michaels impression we've ever heard.
Anyway, NBC obviously likes Culkin since he also hosted Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago. Kieran Culkin: having a moment?