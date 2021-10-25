Kickboxer Rico Verhoeven Frustrated His Face Was So Bruised His Own Phone Couldn't Recognize Him
By Stephen Douglas
Kickboxer Rico Verhoeven beat Jamal Ben Saddik at Glory: Collision 3 on Saturday night to retain the Glory heavyweight championship. Verhoeven is now 59-10 in his career and hasn't been defeated since 2015. Still, he's not untouchable. Ben Saddik touched his face so much that Verhoeven's own phone couldn't recognize him.
This is actually an interesting way to determining the winner of close fights. Both athletes take out their phones and the first one to unlock their screen without using his or her hands is the winner. It's basically just Stockton Rules brought into the 21st century. I know there may be some hesitancy, but technology can't ruin every sport, right?