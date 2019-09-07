Khabib Nurmagomedov Defeats Dustin Poirier, Defends Lightweight Title By Liam McKeone | Sep 07 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially cemented his candidacy for best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The UFC lightweight champ defended his title against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi on Saturday through submission in the third round.

AND STILL



Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Dustin Poirier by submission in Round 3 to retain the UFC lightweight championship ?



28-0 #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/0RH12ssfUg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2019

Time of the submission is 2:06 of the third. Khabib is your winner. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 7, 2019

Poirier put up a good fight, but ultimately the result was never in doubt. Nurmagomedov needed no more than three rounds to continue his undefeated streak. He’s now the man to beat in the UFC world, if there was any doubt he wasn’t before this fight.

This was Nurmagomedov’s first fight since defending his title against Connor McGregor last October, and he didn’t look rusty one bit. Another remarkable win for the best lightweight fighter in the UFC, and only more challengers will await.