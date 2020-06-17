Keyshawn Johnson: Major Cog in ESPN Radio's Future?
By Kyle Koster | Jun 17 2020
ESPN Radio has been retooled significantly in recent years and once again finds itself in reinvention mode with Will Cain departing for Fox and Trey Wingo's future very much up in the air. There remains a possibility that The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz will be the only constant from the network's 6 a.m.-6 p.m. weekday schedule when all the chips fall and even that time slot may be shifted.
In Andrew Marchand's mailbag today, he provided an update on Keyshawn Johnson, who was first reported as a strong candidate to be paired with Max Kellerman on mornings by Outkick, and it sounds like the idea is ready for liftoff. Whether Kellerman will be involved is reportedly a bit more unclear as he has a significant workload already that would likely have to be revisited.
But whomever Johnson's co-host is, the former star wide receiver and current NFL analyst will be tasked with a tall order: Become one of the leading faces of a platform in need of a fresh star. Despite doing radio in Los Angeles, Johnson is not synonymous with the radio airwaves. He'll be a unique voice and has the passion and fearlessness needed to be a compelling and a major draw.
Put me down for it working out far better than a replacement co-host with the caveat that there's an NFL season played.