LIV's Kevin Na Is Not Having Fun at the Masters
Kevin Na had the honor of being the first LIV golfer to step into a tee box this morning at Augusta with a chance to start creating a positive narrative and some momentum. But that's not what happened. Na came out of the gates with a double-bogey on No. 1 and bogeys on No. 5, 6 and 9. On the bright side he's worked two birdies into the mix to sit at four-over as he makes the turn.
All missed fairways and rare greens in regulation make for one very sad Na, as evidenced by his hang-dog demeanor walking up and down all those hills. It's the same type of vibe a weekend warrior might get after dipping into the savings to spend three figures on greens fees only to lose three balls and roll a downhill putt into a particularly steep bunker.
There's still time for him to get things moving in the right direction and hang around for the weekend. These are the times a caddie needs to have a vast reservoir of jokes to lighten the mood. Because the vibes are bad.
UPDATE: He's withdrawn.