Kevin Millar Correctly Predicted a Red Sox Homer But Not Quite Like That
By Kyle Koster
Kevin Millar was tasked with analyzing the Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros game on NESN last night and did the most impressive — and lucky — thing a broadcaster could ever do when he correctly predicted that Adam Duvall was going yard during a first-inning at-bat. The official MLB account shared footage of the shot then chaser and you have to love that for a guy who is just throwing things out there only to look like a genius.
But that's not the main thing here. Watch that video a few times and see if you would ever pick up on anything that would suggest this isn't what happened in reality. Millar stops speaking and, boom, there's Duvall murdering one over the fence. Because it's not what happened. Getting resolution here was actually more of a slow burn.
Go back to the first video and watch the count in the corner go from 1-0 to 1-1 as Cristian Javier delivers the pitch. We're not even mad about it because it's fantastic work.
Sure, it's a bit unsettling to think of just much skepticism we'll all have to apply to anything posted online in the coming years and the blurring of reality but those are problems for future us. For now let's just appreciate that Kevin Millar was made to look even cooler and more clairvoyant.