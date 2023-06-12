Kevin McCarthy Offers Ultimate Defense of Donald Trump's Storage System: 'A Bathroom Door Locks'
Kevin McCarthy was asked about the Donald Trump indictment on Monday and offered a defense of the former president that should give even the biggest critic pause. When asked if it was a good look for Trump to have kept boxes of classified documents in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago, McCarthy pointed out that it's not good to keep documents in a garage because garage doors open and close. Bathrooms though? Bathrooms have locks.
A good follow-up question might have been Do bathroom doors open and close like garage doors? Of course, the obvious response to that is garage doors go up and down while bathroom doors swing. I would say it's also worth pointing out that garage doors do kind of lock too, but again, this isn't a conversation for serious people.