Roundup: Kevin McCarthy's Speaker of the House Whiff; Severe Storms Hitting U.S.; Giannis Sets Career-High
Kevin McCarthy fails to garner enough votes to become Speaker ... McCarthy is facing an open GOP revolt ... Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods hit the U.S. ... George Santos' first day in Congress was a nightmare ... The latest on Damar Hamlin's condition ... Stocks down slightly on Tuesday ... Sam Bankman-Fried please not guilty ... Jeremy Renner still in critical condition after surgery ... "Glass Onion" is Netflix's third most-watched film ... Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week ... Jim Harbaugh talked to Panthers owner about head coaching job ... TCU running back Kendre Miller questionable for title game ... The 2023 World Darts Championship Final was electric ... Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped career-high 55 points Tuesday night ...
Every single point from Donovan Mitchell's 71-point performance.
Sydney Sweeney answers the Internet's questions because, why not?
James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez discuss directing.
Outkast -- "The Way You Move"